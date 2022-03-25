CoxHealth selects replacement for retiring CEO Steve Edwards

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The CoxHealth Board of Directors selected Max Buetow as its next President and CEO.

Buetow will succeed Steve Edwards, who has held the chief executive role since 2012. Edwards retires at the end of May. Buetow begins in June.

Buetow currently serves as executive vice president and chief operating officer. In this role, he is responsible for leading and managing operations for CoxHealth’s six regional hospitals, defining goals and performance standards, and coordinating operations across system service lines and departments. Prior to becoming COO, Buetow served as vice president of Cox Medical Group – leading more than 750 integrated physicians and providers and CoxHeath’s Neuroscience Service Line, as well as in director roles for CoxHealth’s neurological clinics.

In recent years, Buetow pioneered the development of CoxHealth’s “super clinics” facilities offering patients access to multiple dimensions of care in one location.

Board members say the depth of experience from these roles, as well as his vision for building on CoxHealth’s success were key factors.

“In Max Buetow, we found the right person to continue CoxHealth’s high-level focus on patient care. He has demonstrated his passion for this organization, for our patients and for our 12,500 CoxHealth team members,” says Rob Fulp, Chair of CoxHealth’s Board of Directors. “We are excited for all he will bring to the table as we embark on CoxHealth’s next chapter. We wouldn’t be where we are today without Steve’s leadership and Max will continue to expand on the great work Steve has done.”

Buetow has worked closely with Edwards in the COO role. Edwards expressed his confidence in Buetow’s abilities to lead CoxHealth into the future.

“I am grateful to our Board for their selection of Max. He is incredibly smart and kind, and he leads with great humility. He thinks about what we may become in the next 20 or 30 years, not just what we may be next year,” Edwards says. “I deeply admire his virtues, and I am confident he will continue to advance our culture whereby we expect leaders to take care of staff, and staff to take care of each other and our community. He treats people as if they are what they can become, which causes us to rise to meet his faith in each of us.”

Buetow says he is driven by the desire to deliver the best care for patients and to build on CoxHealth’s reputation as an employer where people can perform at the top of their abilities and enjoy a fulfilling career.

“I am committed to leading with integrity, humility, and compassion, putting the interests of our patients and organization before my own,” Buetow says. “I will seek the wisdom of others and encourage open debate. I will focus on creating clear expectations and a culture of accountability, always holding myself and our team to the highest standard. Ultimately, we will bring together our individual talents and energies to produce exceptional results for those who need us the most.”

The CoxHealth Board of Directors unanimously approved the selection, which was presented by the Board’s nine-member search committee. The committee conducted a four-month search process, evaluating candidates and engaging national executive talent firm NuBrick Partners in the effort.

Throughout the process, CoxHealth’s internal candidates were thoroughly evaluated and compared to national CEO candidates. We found our best candidates inside our own walls.

CoxHealth is proud of our legacy of growing our own leadership talent. Since 1965, all of CoxHealth’s CEO successions have been leaders promoted from within. Buetow’s selection continues that tradition and affirms that some of the nation’s best talent can be found inside our organization.

Buetow originally joined CoxHealth in 2012. Prior to entering health care, Buetow worked in manufacturing after completing his MBA at Drury University in 2009. Prior to that, he graduated summa cum laude from Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y., in 2007, where he also played Division I hockey.

Buetow resides in Springfield with his wife, Laura, and their four children.

