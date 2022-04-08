Springfield Cardinals Opening Day: What you need to know before heading to Hammons Field

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Baseball is back! If you’re heading out to opening day for the Springfield Cardinals, there are a few things you need to know before the players take the field.

When it comes to parking, the lots and parking garage near the stadium do charge for parking. Atrium Hospitality and JD Holdings raised the price of parking from $15 to $20. If you want to avoid paying to park, Ozarks Technical Community College is providing free parking. The Price Cutter at National and St. Louis charges $5 to park in its lot. The money goes to charity.

“Unfortunately the group that is controlling the parking garage and the lot the closest to the stadium, they’re price gouging our fans and it’s the highest prices in the Texas league,” said Springfield Cardinals General Manager Dan Reiter. “I think it’s completely unacceptable for our community. Especially for fans with disabilities or those who aren’t able to walk long distances. It’s even harder on them.”

If you have a disability or have trouble walking, Reiter says you can call the Cardinals front office and a staff member will assist you.

Once you get into the stadium, any purchases you make will need to be made with a debit or credit card. All concession stands and the gift shop are cashless.

The next thing you need to know is that the organization has a clear bag policy. To keep everyone safe, bags and purses are not allowed in the stadium. Staff will allow medical bags and diaper bags.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team predicts Friday at first pitch to be cold. Reiter says it would be a good idea to bundle up.

“I will be in a coat and a stocking cap and bundled up tonight and we hope plans will the fans will plan ahead,” said Reiter.

This year the Springfield Cardinals moved up game times in April and May in hopes the extra 30 minutes will make a difference in a fan’s comfort level.

The Springfield Cardinals draw in about 350,000 fans each season which helps keep the 150 part-time workers employed. Out-of-town fans will often shop, eat, and stay downtown, supporting local restaurants and hotels.

“I think the term Springfield Cardinals doesn’t do it justice,” said Reiter. “I really feel like we’re the greater Ozarks area Cardinals because we’re supported by fans all over the region. We are a regional team and we see it with our group sales. We see it with our membership sales. People are coming into town from within a 100-mile radius.”

The pandemic delayed the start of last season. And the team limited ticket sales due to occupancy requirements. The team also required fans to wear masks. The team says there are no COVID-19 protocols.

“I’m excited that we’re starting on time with no masks and baseball is back,” said Reiter. “I think for a lot of people to return to normalcy, it feels good. People are excited to be out here I think every time baseball starts up it’s the kickoff of warmer weather coming soon is the kickoff of just feeling good about being back at the stadium with friends and family and co-workers. So every year when our season starts, it’s like an outpouring of love that we feel at the stadium.”

This is the Springfield Cardinals’ 17th season. The Cardinals will take on the Northwest Arkansas Naturals for the first of a three-game opening weekend series. The team is returning to a full slate of 138 games with 69 home openings in the 2022 season.

