BOIL ORDER ADVISORY: City of Reeds Spring, Mo. works to fix a broken water pump

The city of Reeds Spring issued a Boil Water Advisory for the city after a citywide pump failed.
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Reeds Spring issued a Boil Water Advisory for the city after a citywide pump failed.

All schools in the Reeds Spring School District closed Monday. It also affected many neighborhoods. Crews worked to fix the pump Monday. A lightning strike blew a hole on the side of the pump.

“We just put this pump in a year and a half ago, December 2020 so this was not something that we ever thought would happen,” said Jenny Dye, Reeds Spring City Clerk. “We luckily planned for budgeted for two pumps this year just in case.”

A boil order is in place until DNR gives its feedback back based on a recent water sample. The city says it may be two to three days before the boil order is cleared.

The broken pump affects the whole Barrington Oaks section of the city, Echo Valley, part of Craig street, and all of Three Pines.

“It definitely was a lightning strike and it actually blew a hole in the side of the pump,” said Mayor Rob Chamberlin. ”We have three wells and this is our biggest well.”

Reeds Spring says it hopes to have the pump fixed Monday night. The city is offering free water jugs at city hall.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

