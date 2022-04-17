Man arrested in Laclede County homicide investigation

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after deputies say a man fatally shot his girlfriend Saturday afternoon.

Deputies have arrested Dillion Bacon, 22, of Lebanon in the investigation. Formal charges are pending from the Laclede County Prosecutor.

Bacon is accused in the death of his girlfriend Megan Glasser, 21, of Lebanon. Investigators says she was fatally shot at a mobile home in the 28000 block of Sassafras Road. Investigators say Bacon lived at the residence with Glasser.

The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. Saturday claiming that a woman had been shot. When deputies arrived, they found Glasser dead at the home.

According to a probable cause statement, Bacon told officers he had been arguing with Glasser back and forth before she was shot. He said the two were in a bedroom and arguing before he grabbed a gun out of his pocket and started waving it around. He told officers that Glasser yelled at him to put the gun away, then she swiped toward the gun. Per the probable cause statement, Bacon said the gun went off, but he denied firing a shot on purpose.

Bacon also told officers he and Glasser were involved in arguments in the past that resulted in various injuries to Glasser, but claims that arguments when arguments got physical, they were not not purpose, according to the probable cause statement.

Two other family relatives to Bacon were at the home when the shooting occurred. According to the probable cause statement, both of his grandparents told officers they witnessed him physically assault Glasser in the past and had advised her to end the relationship.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office completed working the crime scene around 9 p.m. Saturday. Investigators are still working to gather evidence. An autopsy on Glasser is scheduled for Monday.

“A probable cause statement will be forward to the prosecutor, either tonight, or Sunday morning,” said Sheriff David Millsap.

According to court records, Bacon was charged with domestic assault in Joplin in October 2021. He currently has an active warrant out of Joplin that is non-extraditable.

