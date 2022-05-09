Advertisement

Hiker from Springfield, Mo. dies after fall along the Buffalo National River

(Buffalo National River)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Ark. – A hiker from Springfield, Mo., died from a fall in the Indian Creek drainage of the Buffalo National River.

Brad Thomas, 46, died in the fall.

Rangers say they were dispatched Saturday afternoon for a hiker who fell near the Eye of the Needle in the Ponca Wildnerness. The rangers say Thomas fell 20. Emergency crews tried to revive Thomas.

The National Park Service thanked the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Mennonite Disaster Service, BUFFSAR volunteers, Arkansas National Guard, Harrison Fire Department, Newton County Office of Emergency Management, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, and the Newton County Baptist Church for their assistance during this incident.

Rangers have responded to multiple hiking accidents in the Indian Creek drainage over the past month. This undeveloped backcountry area includes extremely technical, loose, slippery footing, and steep terrain. Even the most experienced hiker is susceptible to injury. Hikers should be equipped for self-rescue, as an emergency response can take several hours at this location.

