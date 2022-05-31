Advertisement

Trial begins for man accused of killing 3 in Springfield in 2018

Luis Perez is accused of fatally shooting two men and a woman in Springfield, MO.
Luis Perez is accused of fatally shooting two men and a woman in Springfield, MO.(Greene Co. (MO) Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The trial begins for a man accused of killing two men and a woman in Greene County.

Luis Perez faces life in prison for the shooting deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr in November of 2018. Perez is a citizen of Mexico.

Investigators learned Perez’s roommates had kicked him out of a home. Investigators say he later shot Marler and Hampton with a stolen gun belonging to Starr. The family of Sabrina Starr later found her dead days later at a home on North Oakland.

On Monday, police testified about evidence found at the shooting scenes.

Prosecutors expect the bench trial to last through the week. Prosecutors dismissed the death penalty as a form of sentencing in the case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MSHP, it happened at the 3 mile marker of Grand Glaize.
Witness recounts seeing boat capsize at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend
Springfield police are investigating a body found in a Springfield apartment complex pond.
Police investigate body found in a pond of Springfield apartment complex
Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigates a death at a holiday party; 1 questioned
Matthew Dedmon/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor charges man in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square; victim identified
Police investigate deadly shooting at 2600 block of Glenview Avenue.
Police identify victim of deadly shooting Saturday night in Springfield

Latest News

A man is wanted after a robbery Saturday morning at Guaranty Bank on North Glenstone Avenue.
Springfield, Mo. man pleads guilty to bank robbery in 2021
A slow-moving cold front will kick up storms tonight that will have wind and hail potential.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching the storm threat, mainly tonight
Flooding and damaging winds will be the primary hazards
Strong to severe storms possible tonight
The 9/11 monument, unveiled Monday, is apart of Mountain Home's Veterans Plaza.
City of Mountain Home, Ark. unveils 9/11 memorial
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Summer Makeup Palettes with Shelly