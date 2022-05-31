Trial begins for man accused of killing 3 in Springfield in 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The trial begins for a man accused of killing two men and a woman in Greene County.

Luis Perez faces life in prison for the shooting deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr in November of 2018. Perez is a citizen of Mexico.

Investigators learned Perez’s roommates had kicked him out of a home. Investigators say he later shot Marler and Hampton with a stolen gun belonging to Starr. The family of Sabrina Starr later found her dead days later at a home on North Oakland.

On Monday, police testified about evidence found at the shooting scenes.

Prosecutors expect the bench trial to last through the week. Prosecutors dismissed the death penalty as a form of sentencing in the case.

