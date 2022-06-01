Accused Springfield killer’s ex-girlfriend testifies in trial

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge heard testimony from the ex-girlfriend of a man accused of killing three people in Springfield in 2018.

Luis Perez faces life in prison for the shooting deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr in November of 2018. Perez is a citizen of Mexico. Investigators learned Perez’s roommates had kicked him out of a home. Investigators say he later shot Marler and Hampton with a stolen gun belonging to Starr. The family of Sabrina Starr later found her dead days later at a home on North Oakland.

Dalia Garcia, Perez’s ex-girlfriend, said she had just arrived in Springfield from New Jersey to rekindle a relationship. Garcia said she noticed blood on his shirt and Perez explained to her why he was involved in the shooting.

“He had mentioned, basically said, that they were trying to steal from him. So he had to do basically what he had to do for himself,” she told the court.

She added his reasoning behind killing Starr was he was afraid she was going to tell on him.

The bench trial should last through the week.

