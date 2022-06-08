Some Ozarks marinas say gas prices are leading to slower summer tourist season

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The record-high gas prices impact drivers and boaters.

Marina employees in Taney County say they’ve noticed the tourist season is not as busy as last summer. The rising cost of fuel has a lot to do with it.

“Nowadays, it’s probably five to ten boats weekly, whenever last year it was more like 30 plus boats,” said Branson Bay Marina manager Andrew Adkins.

Adkins says even during the Memorial Day weekend, lake traffic was not normal.

”With gas prices, it seems like it’s tanked down a little bit, people are trying to save money and all of that, so it’s kind of different,” Adkins said.

Scotty’s Trout Dock and Marina owner HP Wright says that the spring boating season started slowly because of rain. Wright says they’re hoping for a summer season like last year, but they’re not counting on it.

”You have to picture the fuel economy, upping groceries, I mean everything that could limit family from coming to Branson,” said Wright.

However, Wright says one of the upsides to vacationing in Branson is that it’s still more affordable than many other destinations. Many visitors say boat rentals won’t break the bank.

”Take your family out and spend nine hours on the water,” Wright said. “It’s an activity that won’t cost you a ton of money, and you still get to spend time with your family doing something fun.”

He says the average price to fill up their rental boats is around $20.

”It’s not bad, but last year or the year before, when we took ownership of the marina, you were doing it for half that,” Wright said. “It does suck, but we are going through it.”

While some marinas are experiencing a boater lull, Wright says they have a lot of rentals.

”People are coming,” said Wright. “I think tomorrow we are completely sold out on our boat rentals. Branson has so much to offer that you can do here at an affordable price.”

Both marinas say with inflation on the rise, adapting to the changes is key to making it through right now.

