Springfield Spotlight: Tremendicon 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Calling all creatives! Tremendicon is a brand-new event happening in Springfield on Father’s Day weekend from June 17 to June 19, and we’re giving you a first-look at this multimedia convention.

Tremendicon President, David Stanfield, talked to Daniel Posey about the importance of this type of event here in the Ozarks and what inspired him to create it. Plus, New York Times best selling writer, Cullen Bunn, and artist Gary Bedell share their experiences and what you’ll get out of Tremendicon.

