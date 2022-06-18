Advertisement

Springfield Spotlight: Tremendicon 2022

Creatives unite! Daniel Posey gives you a first look at a brand-new multimedia event in the Ozarks, Tremendicon.
By Daniel Posey
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Calling all creatives! Tremendicon is a brand-new event happening in Springfield on Father’s Day weekend from June 17 to June 19, and we’re giving you a first-look at this multimedia convention.

Tremendicon President, David Stanfield, talked to Daniel Posey about the importance of this type of event here in the Ozarks and what inspired him to create it. Plus, New York Times best selling writer, Cullen Bunn, and artist Gary Bedell share their experiences and what you’ll get out of Tremendicon.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits in his car before practice for a...
Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash at Lake of the Ozarks
Southwest Missouri Humane Society shows off rare cat up for adoption.
Southwest Missouri Humane Society shows off rare cat up for adoption
Officers responded to the crash on Kearney Street near Glenstone around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Police say pedestrian suffers critical injuries after struck by semi in north Springfield
Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan...
Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time

Latest News

Creatives unite! Daniel Posey gives you a first look at a brand-new multimedia event in the...
Springfield Spotlight: Tremendicon 2022
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Knights of Mayhem at White Hart Renaissance Faire
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Father's Day Weekend at Bigshots Golf
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Knights of Mayhem at White Hart Renaissance Faire