Victim family members react to the conviction of man in triple-homicide in Springfield in 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A convicted killer faces sentencing for a Springfield triple-murder in 2018.

A Greene County judge found Luis Perez guilty in the deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr. Perez returns to court for sentencing in January.

Family members of the victims say the sentencing will give them closure.

“This man will never hurt another person again, and another mother will never have to live the life I have for the last four years,” said Deborah Elkins, Josh Hampton’s mother. ”My son was shot 26 times, Sabrina was shot probably eight, and Stephan Marler was shot five.”

After four long years, the families of the three victims got justice.

” I’ve been waiting four years for this verdict,” said Zach Hampton, Josh’s brother. “I knew it was going to happen, and I’m just glad to finally hear it.“

In October of 2018, Perez’s roommates kicked him out of a Springfield home. Investigators say Perez later shot Marler and Hampton with a stolen gun belonging to Starr. Days after their death, Sabrina’s family found her shot dead at a home on North Oakland.

Josh Hampton’s mother says she will be at the sentencing hearing when she can finally speak to Perez face-to-face.

”I won’t say his name because it’s not worth mentioning,” said Elkins. “He’s going to have to listen to what my son was like and who he was.”

Members of the other victims’ families did not wish to speak.

