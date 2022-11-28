MIRACLE CHILD: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals help Lozano family

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - During Miracle Week we shared the story of the Lozano family. Present day, Phoenix keeps his parents, Juan and Courtney Lozano busy. between his doctor appointments are his feeding and medicine schedules that the family follows to keep Phoenix healthy.

Courtney was admitted to the hospital when she was four months pregnant. She went into labor and, though they tried to stop it, phoenix was born at 25 weeks. He was small enough to fit in their hands.

After staying in the COX NICU, Phoenix was sent to St. Louis for a procedure. That’s where, the Lozano’s say, he started thriving. But Phoenix still relied on breathing and feeding tubes. The Lozano’s prepared themselves for the challenges ahead.

One way they are facing their challenges, is with Children’s Miracle Network (CMN).

“It wasn’t just what can we give you to help him? it was what can we do to help you in this hard time.…. without them, it would have been so difficult. it would have been so difficult.”

Before this, the Lozano’s say, they didn’t know much about CMN hospitals. Phoenix still has some challenges, but Juan and Courtney are staying positive about his progress. He still had a difficult time with eating but he’s trying to learn how to walk. The Lozano’s say he’s a little behind in certain things, but he’s strong.

to report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.