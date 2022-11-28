MIRACLE CHILD: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals help Lozano family

By Anna Johnson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - During Miracle Week we shared the story of the Lozano family. Present day, Phoenix keeps his parents, Juan and Courtney Lozano busy. between his doctor appointments are his feeding and medicine schedules that the family follows to keep Phoenix healthy.

Courtney was admitted to the hospital when she was four months pregnant. She went into labor and, though they tried to stop it, phoenix was born at 25 weeks. He was small enough to fit in their hands.

After staying in the COX NICU, Phoenix was sent to St. Louis for a procedure. That’s where, the Lozano’s say, he started thriving. But Phoenix still relied on breathing and feeding tubes. The Lozano’s prepared themselves for the challenges ahead.

One way they are facing their challenges, is with Children’s Miracle Network (CMN).

“It wasn’t just what can we give you to help him? it was what can we do to help you in this hard time.…. without them, it would have been so difficult. it would have been so difficult.”

Courtney Lozano

Before this, the Lozano’s say, they didn’t know much about CMN hospitals. Phoenix still has some challenges, but Juan and Courtney are staying positive about his progress. He still had a difficult time with eating but he’s trying to learn how to walk. The Lozano’s say he’s a little behind in certain things, but he’s strong.

to report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks
Courtesy: Cole County Sheriff's Office
Man facing multiple charges in double fatal shooting at a Jefferson City bar
Howell County boy in serious condition after being hit by a car
St. Louis man set to serve 241 years in prison reflects on first weeks of freedom since 1995
St. Louis man set to serve 241 years in prison reflects on first weeks of freedom since 1995
Jon Routh/Greene County Jail
Man charged with running over Springfield Police officer to appear in court this week

Latest News

Anailyn Hanson
MIRACLE CHILD: Hanson family shares their story
Courtesy: Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Week: Here’s how to donate to help kids in the Ozarks
Purpose is to encourage growth and reinvestment for area businesses owned by minority...
Second round of diversity small business grants awarded to group of Springfield minority owners
Get ready to ride or volunteer for Bike MS 2022! Daniel Posey talked to Bike MS Director,...
Volunteer Ozarks: Bike MS 2022