MIRACLE CHILD: Hanson family shares their story

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When Myia Hanson found out she was pregnant with Anailyn, they were told that their baby probably wouldn’t survive. Myia’s water broke early and she was sent to the PICU at COX Health for 16 days. She stayed there until the medical team noticed complications from a hemorrhage. They did the ultrasound and told the Hanson’s that their baby was lifeless.

They recommended and emergency c-section. However, Anailyn was born; though 3 months early, she was alive. Before Myia got to see her, she was taken to the NICU. She kept asking the team if her baby was ok until she was able to see her 2 hours later.

“I just seen this little baby, and they were working on her… we just knew that she was struggling for life.”

The Hanson’s were told Anailyn had a brain hemorrhage and spinal meningitis, which caused a host of other health challenges for the newborn. They stayed cautiously optimistic as they saw other children in the NICU lose their lives. All of the Hanson’s focus had been on Anailyn, but a time came when they had to start making tough decisions for the sake of their other children.

“It came to the point where we were struggling for gas to get back and forth, because it was either putting food on the table for our kids at home or getting to the hospital on we needed to do both.”

A nurse referred the family to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The Hanson’s say the organization provided more than just gift cards and money… they were able to be with their daughter.

Now, they plan to support CMN for life saying, “I mean $5, $10, $20 can actually help and go so far. And when people think well, it’s only $20, that got me to see my baby, every single day.”

Now, against all odds, Anailyn is living a normal live… she still has a few challenges but, she’s living up to the nickname her parents gave her… ‘their miracle.’

