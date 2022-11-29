MIRACLE CHILD: Born premature with plenty of spirit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Easton Washam is your typical four year old. He goes to preschool and he’s learning how to be a 5th generation farmer on his family’s farm. There was a time when his parents, Derek and Brittany, didn’t know if he’d grow up to be like other kids.

Within the first 24 hours of being born, both his lungs collapsed. Easton was born premature with respiratory distress syndrome. He spent a few of weeks in the NICU at Cox Health, on a ventilator.

”It was pretty overwhelming. we’d already been through so much in the pregnancy. and we were really hoping for the smooth delivery and … our reality quickly changed.

The Washam’s say the support of the Cox staff helped and they ‘wouldn’t want to do it anywhere else...” While their focus was on the health of their son, the Washam’s realized they weren’t financially prepared for this. They travelled to Springfield 47 times during their pregnancy and now, with Easton in the NICU, they were feeling defeated.

At that difficult time, staff from Cox gave the couple a referral that changed their lives… a packet about Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

Despite watching their son struggle, they still felt grateful for the help from CMN.

”We were sitting staying in the NICU, and we seen people that was right there in the same shoes that we were in. and they couldn’t stay… and they was worried about paying bills, and they had to go back to work.”

Easton still faces challenges with his lungs and he gets pneumonia once in while, but he’s thriving, and the Washam’s thank CMN hospitals for that. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

