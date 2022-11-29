MIRACLE CHILD: Cora’s story

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “Cora is totally a child that walks to the beat of her own drum,” says her mom Brittany. And though she’s little– she’s far from shy. She’s a girl who knows what she likes.

Something Cora’s parents Austin and Brittany Shelton feared might be a reality. Those fears set in while Brittany was pregnant… and some complications started to pop up. Halfway through her pregnancy she started seeing a high-risk doctor.

Severe pre-eclampsia and cholestasis… Brittany was scheduled to be induced before 40 weeks to protect her and Cora. That turned into a c-section. She’d go from her rural Salem hospital to Cox in Springfield for delivery.

And just like that Cora was born. Cora’s Dad remembers how she started turning purple and they kept saying “everything will be all right everything will be all right.”

“At this point, she was really upset and asked me what’s going on what’s going on and I told her nothing… they’re just taking her. Then they had to put her on Oxygen from there.”

That was the beginning of their NICU stay. Cora needed oxygen and feeding support. With kids at home, the Shelton’s needed support to– that’s when Children Miracle Network Hospitals stepped in.

The Shelton’s say, “they didn’t make us feel like a charity case when we came in there. Nobody likes to have to ask for help but we were at a place and a point in our life that we did need help.”

Food and gas was covered so they could make the trip to Springfield. It was a way to focus on their kid getting better and not on some of the other details. It was a little relief in a scary time. While their littlest family member at the time– fought for her life– and came out strong on the other side.

“Children’s Miracle network took a lot of ugly out of the world.”

