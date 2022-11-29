MIRACLE CHILD: More than growing pains

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At 16 years old–Jakob Hiatt knows how to light up a room. His parents say he’s already been a jokester, making people laugh... a performer of sorts— on and off the field– as a member of the Nixa marching band.

He was active– so when he mentioned his left leg was hurt they decided to get it checked out by a doctor. But he was told it was just growing pains. But the pains didn’t stop and neither did his families concerns.

The pain grew worse and over-the-counter medication brought no relief, Nichole Neutzhorn, Jakob’s mom demanded an X-ray on his left leg. The family got the news they were not prepared for – Jakob had a rare form of bone cancer called Ewing Sarcoma.

“Oh my gosh… how am I going to be strong enough for him. To make sure he understands what’s going on. First thing I do is I held him and say– we’re going to get through this Jakob.”

He was referred to oncologists and orthopedic specialists at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Over the next two years, Jakob would undergo months of chemo and surgery to replace 12 inches of bone in his leg. He’d have to learn to walk again.

Physical therapy at the Cox Health Meyer Center has made a huge difference in his recovery– until his insurance said He wasn’t progressing at the speed insurance thought he should and they would stop paying for it. That’s when they turned to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for help in paying for therapy.

Though Jakob’s cancer is rare– the family knows that childhood cancer is not and other families are impacted— they feel thankful for the generous help they got.

