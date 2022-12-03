Missouri State Highway Patrol honor two heroes after risking their lives to save a man in cardiac arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Three men who have never met before are now connected for life after two of them saved the third’s life.

On July, 5th Richard Mogan was driving on Highway 13 when he had a heart attack and went into cardiac arrest. He drove into oncoming traffic.

That’s when Kevin Jeffries and Justin Parrack jumped into action by stopping Mogan’s vehicle and administering CPR until EMS and State Troopers arrived on scene.

“I figured if it was one of my family I’d want somebody to stop and check on him,” said Parrack. “So I felt like it was my duty to stop and make sure I can see if there was something wrong, that I could do something for him.”

They were named Honorary Troopers after their heroic actions. Though that’s not what they would call themselves.

“I wouldn’t call myself a hero. I’m just a guy trying to do the right thing,” said Parrack.

“I’m just Kevin. Every day I get to wake up. I’m just Kevin. I’m not a hero,” said Jeffries.

Sgt. Michael McClure with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said it is the prime definition of heroism.

“Their actions necessitate some type of recognition above and beyond and being that the Honorary Trooper award is the highest that the Missouri State Highway Patrol has available to offer, these two guys were well, well deserved, and well deserving to have that bestowed upon them,” said Sgt. McClure.

