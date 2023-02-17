Grand jury indicts ex-convict for 4 shooting deaths at Springfield motel in 2014

Scott Goodwin-Bey
Scott Goodwin-Bey (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A grand jury indicted a Springfield man for four counts of murder for a case dating back to the fall of 2014.

Federal authorities released Scott Goodwin-Bey to Greene County custody this week to face a 2018 indictment for the shooting deaths of four people at the Economy Inn. A judge recently unsealed the indictment.

Goodwin-Bey served a federal sentence for illegally possessing a weapon before his release on February 15. Springfield police detectives believe the firearm was used to kill Trevor Fantroy, Lewis Green, Danielle Keyes, and Christopher Freeman in November 2014 inside room 149 at the Economy Inn on North Glenstone Avenue. A witness told police he played dead in the motel room during the incident. Detectives believe Goodwin-Bey killed them because he thought they would tell police about his drug use.

Greene County prosecutors charged him with those deaths in February 2015. A prosecutor dropped the charges in December 2016 after a judge ruled against the ballistics evidence used to tie him to the gun used in the shootings.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New development in West Springfield shows plans.
New shopping development could be coming to west Springfield
Wheeler's Furniture store, which started in the late 1920's under a different name in downtown...
Furniture store with 90-plus year history in Springfield is closing its doors
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ were killed in a car accident.
Kansas City police identify officer, K-9 killed in crash
Storm damages buildings in Bruno, Ark.
TORNADO CONFIRMED: 2 injured from a damaging storm in Marion County, Ark. on Thursday morning
Even with sunshine back in action, it will be quite cool today. Fortunately, warmer...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming trend continues this weekend

Latest News

It’s time to grab your girlfriends and head out to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for a Saturday...
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 3,900 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 300+ daily new cases
FILE: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce talks to the media before an NFL football workout,...
Eagles’ Jason Kelce thanks Chiefs Kingdom for donations
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals Scott Rolen watches his two-run home run off Houston Astros pitcher...
Rolen to enter Baseball Hall of Fame with Cardinals cap on plaque