Grand jury indicts ex-convict for 4 shooting deaths at Springfield motel in 2014

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A grand jury indicted a Springfield man for four counts of murder for a case dating back to the fall of 2014.

Federal authorities released Scott Goodwin-Bey to Greene County custody this week to face a 2018 indictment for the shooting deaths of four people at the Economy Inn. A judge recently unsealed the indictment.

Goodwin-Bey served a federal sentence for illegally possessing a weapon before his release on February 15. Springfield police detectives believe the firearm was used to kill Trevor Fantroy, Lewis Green, Danielle Keyes, and Christopher Freeman in November 2014 inside room 149 at the Economy Inn on North Glenstone Avenue. A witness told police he played dead in the motel room during the incident. Detectives believe Goodwin-Bey killed them because he thought they would tell police about his drug use.

Greene County prosecutors charged him with those deaths in February 2015. A prosecutor dropped the charges in December 2016 after a judge ruled against the ballistics evidence used to tie him to the gun used in the shootings.

