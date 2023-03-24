CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County country club thieves drive off with $1,800 in valuables

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Twin Oaks Country Club February 3, 2023 5:30 p.m. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are investigating a smash and grab theft at a country club. The thieves drove off with more than $1,800 in valuables. The crime happened at Twin Oaks Country Club on February 3 at around 5:30 p.m. Security video shows only a few vehicles in the parking lot. A silver Chrysler sedan pulls out of the camera’s view, and then parks next to the victim’s car.

The victim reported $1,800 in stolen valuables, including a designer bag and a laptop. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators believe a passenger got out of the vehicle off camera. Detectives say that’s when the man broke a window on the victim’s car. In minutes, the thief steals a laptop worth an estimated $1,100. He also takes a Louis Vuitton designer purse and a few other items.

Investigators say the thieves were in a silver Chrysler sedan that may have temporary tags. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The thief returns to the Chrysler, and it leaves the parking lot. Two minutes later it pulls back into the lot and circles around, but someone walks out of the country club and the thieves take off. Investigators describe the thieves’ vehicle as possibly a Chrysler 200 or 300. It may have a temporary tag on it. If you have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

