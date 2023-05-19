Greene County deputies search for burglary suspect after break-in at Romantix

Burglary investigation.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are looking for a man accused of burglarizing a business in Springfield Thursday night.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a call a little before 11:30 p.m. for a break-in at Romantix, 3130 W Sunshine Street. Deputies say they found evidence that several items were stolen.

After using tracking dogs, deputies found the burglar in a black car circling the area. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the burglar fled and got away.

Officials say they are looking for a white male driving a black four-door sedan. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

