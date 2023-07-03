Springfield police identify victim in weekend shooting; suspect charged

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department says a person shot at a house at 214 W. Madison Street Saturday night has died.

According to a news release, 19-year-old Keontae Tureaud of Springfield was found in the house with gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tureaud died from his injuries on Monday.

Police say on July 2, a suspect identified as 20-year-old Nikolai Janes, was arrested. He has been charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action.

He is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone with further information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.

Springfield police say this marks the 10th homicide in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.