Springfield police identify victim in weekend shooting; suspect charged

Nikolai Janes. Courtesy: Greene County Jail
Nikolai Janes. Courtesy: Greene County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department says a person shot at a house at 214 W. Madison Street Saturday night has died.

According to a news release, 19-year-old Keontae Tureaud of Springfield was found in the house with gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tureaud died from his injuries on Monday.

Police say on July 2, a suspect identified as 20-year-old Nikolai Janes, was arrested. He has been charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action.

He is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone with further information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.

Springfield police say this marks the 10th homicide in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branson, Mo., man dies after vehicle rolls over him in parking lot
Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night in Springfield.
Police investigate shooting in Springfield, Mo.; 1 injured
Fireworks
CELEBRATE AMERICA: See schedule of fireworks celebrations across the Ozarks
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
A hot day is forecast Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and Humid Tuesday

Latest News

Fireworks
CELEBRATE AMERICA: See schedule of fireworks celebrations across the Ozarks
Fireworks (GFX)
Camdenton insurance specialist discusses fireworks and home insurance
Camdenton insurance specialist discusses fireworks and home insurance
West Plains golf course damage
West Plains man charged for doing donuts on golf course, causing thousands in damage