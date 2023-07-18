Four Hickory County girls released from hospital after carbon monoxide poisoning

CROSS TIMBERS, Mo. (KY3) - Four Hickory County girls have been released from the hospital after an incident with carbon monoxide Friday evening.

Jes and Nate DeCavelle and their children were with a group cleaning in Cross Timers Lake Friday night.

”When that rainstorm came up, we put our generator that was cooling off the tent with an air conditioner inside the team trailer,” said Nate DeCavelle.

Their daughter Teagan and three other girls took shelter in the trailer.

“The girls had gotten cold, and they went into change. They went inside there, the door cracked, and we’re breathing the co, the carbon monoxide for a few breaths,” said DeCavelle.

The parents were terrified.

”I was panicked. I had veterans helping him with her, and I had veterans trying to comfort me and just trying to help me be strong for her. I wasn’t much help because I was not in a good situation. It’s terrifying,” said DeCavelle.

First responders tried to reach the children, but couldn’t. The storms had blown a tree into their path. Parents were able to get their children to help.

“One of the parents stopped us flagged us down, had another unconscious child in their arms, and gave it to us,” said Chief Jordan Graham with the Central Hickory Fire Rescue Department.

Teagan was rushed to a hospital in Kansas City and had to have a breathing tube.

”She was able to then breathe on her own and had to do three treatments in the chamber,“ said DeCavelle.

All four are released and now are healthy. Fire crews have an important reminder about generators.

”Any motorized equipment that goes with any motorized equipment that produces carbon monoxide needs to be at least 25 feet away from any type of structure or a trailer, camping trailers, any of that stuff, they need to be well-ventilated,” said Chief Graham.

