Buffalo, Mo. man killed in a crash Monday morning

MGN Online
MGN Online((MGN))
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG LANE, Mo. (KY3) -The driver of a van was killed in a crash north of Long Lane. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ricky Weather, 74, of Buffalo drove off Highway K and hit a tree at 1:30 Monday morning.

A passenger from Carson City, Nevada was taken to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar for treatment of serious injuries.

This is Troop D’s 92nd fatality for 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reeds Spring man killed after motorcycle went off the road and hit a tree
Crash generic.
Motorcyclist in serious condition after head-on crash with car near Licking, Mo.; three kids were passengers in the car
Pierce City, Mo. lynching memorial
Candlelight vigil in Pierce City reflects on the killings in August 1901; descendant of the Godley family says she recently learned about this part of her history
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery crash on I-44 near Halltown.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies man killed in fiery crash on I-44 near Halltown, Mo.
With the heat index topping 115° in some areas today, heat stress and stroke will be a real...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous doesn’t quite capture it

Latest News

Springfield City Council will consider a bill to analyze data and work towards a solution on...
Springfield City Council to consider a proposal to compile data on nuisance properties
KY3's Savannah Harrison reports.
Springfield City Council to consider a proposal to compile data on nuisance properties
A Minneapolis woman says she is at her wit's end after her Kia was stolen for a fourth time...
Woman says her Kia was stolen 4 times in 1 year
Many schools, such as Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Rogersville, and Strafford, start back up on...
Springfield Police Department warns parents when posting back-to-school pictures on 1st day