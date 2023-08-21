Buffalo, Mo. man killed in a crash Monday morning

LONG LANE, Mo. (KY3) -The driver of a van was killed in a crash north of Long Lane. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ricky Weather, 74, of Buffalo drove off Highway K and hit a tree at 1:30 Monday morning.

A passenger from Carson City, Nevada was taken to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar for treatment of serious injuries.

This is Troop D’s 92nd fatality for 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.