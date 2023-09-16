Police investigate armed robbery at a Springfield pharmacy

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Springfield.

Police say the masked robber walked into the CVS at Battlefield and Campbell around 8:15 p.m. on Friday. The man demanded cash from a register and left on foot. He showed the clerk a handgun.

Police say a K9 tracked him briefly but lost the scent. Police ask if you know anything about the case and call 911.

