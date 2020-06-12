Advertisement

Clay Goddard, Great Clips customer speak on TODAY Show, respond after no new COVID-19 cases from hair salon

(KY3)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A Friday segment from NBC’s TODAY Show featured Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard and one customer from a Springfield Great Clips last month.

Clay Goddard and Erik Chase, previously interviewed by KY3, responded after an announcement earlier this week reported no new cases of COVID-19 from a Great Clip salons as an incubation period ended.

In May, two hair stylists from the Great Clips at 1864 S. Glenstone Ave. tested positive for COVID-19, potentially exposing 140 clients and six other co-workers. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports among those tested, no additional clients or co-workers tested positive.

Goddard noted in addition to masking, Great Clips had policies in place that also likely prevented the spread of disease, such as distancing of salon chairs, staggering appointments and other measures that will also be studied.

"There's an ancient Chinese proverb [that] a setback may turn out to be a blessing in disguise," Goddard said on the TODAY Show.

Chase, who visited the Great Clips on May 17, discussed the setting during his appointment last month and said he took several safety cautions, including wearing a mask.

Officials asked him to stay home until May 31, two weeks apart from his appointment. He was also asked to take his temperature twice a day, check in with the health department and get tested for COVID-19.

Testing was offered to all those potentially exposed, and 46 people pursued testing—all came back negative. Regardless of testing, all potentially exposed were quarantined for the duration of their exposure period.

Great Clips, Inc. provided the following media statement earlier this week:

“Today, we learned from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department that all customers who were tested for COVID-19 after visiting a franchised Great Clips salon in Springfield have confirmed negative test results. Together with our 1,100 independent franchisees, we care deeply about the well-being of customers, salon staff and the communities we serve, and we are grateful for the health of these individuals. We thank the health department for their important work during this time.”

