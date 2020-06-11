Advertisement

Man accused of assault on Springfield officer also identified as suspect of vandalism at McDaniel Park

Jon Routh/Greene County Jail
By Joey Schneider
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Jon T. Routh, the man accused of assault on Springfield officer Mark Priebe, has also been identified as the suspect behind vandalism last weekend at McDaniel Park.

Officer Mark Priebe suffered serious injuries Tuesday morning outside the of Springfield Police Department headquarters in downtown Springfield. Police say Routh rammed Priebe into a barricade with an SUV, trapping him under the vehicle, in the police headquarters parking lot.

Investigators say police confronted Routh after he drove around the parking lot in circles. Surveillance video also captured Routh urinating on the department's front doors.

According to investigators, a video shows Officer Priebe confronting Routh, who then drove into Officer Priebe, dragging him until he hit a barrier outside the department. Another officer fired a shot at Routh's vehicle, hitting him.

Court documents indicate Routh believed the FBI or police department were sending people to mentally harass him. Police found a text on his phone from just two hours before the incident that included the words “I’m going to run over a cop I think.”

Following the assault of Officer Priebe and the arrest of Jon Routh, two witnesses came forward and said they had spoken with Routh at McDaniel Park on June 3, three days before a vehicle was vandalized at the park.

Carolyne Moss’s vehicle was vandalized at McDaniel Park in the morning hours of June 6. Police say the suspect, identified as Routh, wiped feces on her vehicle and deflated the tires.

Both witnesses stated that Routh was in a white SUV, which matched the suspect vehicle description in the vandalism incident.

Routh admitted to vandalizing the vehicle with feces while interviewed by investigators. He said he had been sleeping in his vehicle at the park for several days.

While interviewed, Routh said he thought the victim’s vehicle belonged to a male subject he was angry with and did not realize the vehicle was owned by Carolyne Moss.

Charges for Routh currently include two counts of second-degree tampering. Routh was treated Tuesday for a gunshot wound after the incident with police, then booked into the Greene County Jail.

Routh is being held at the Greene County Jail without bond. He is due in court July 9.

