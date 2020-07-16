Advertisement

Polk Co. Health Center announces possible exposures at Bolivar church, residential facility

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Health Center says several cases of COVID-19 have been traced to a church gathering at Sentinel Missionary Baptist Church and the Polk and Mashburn Residential Learning Center.

Both sites are located in Bolivar, Missouri. Health officials are working to notify anyone who may have come into contact with these cases while infectious.

Polk County health officials reported 32 new positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, now 68 cases total in the county.

The MRLC is working with the Polk County Health Center and the Missouri Department of Mental Health to provide testing for all clients and staff.

“We commend the center for their efforts to prevent the spread of the virus by requiring temperature checks and masks daily for all staff. When the first case was identified, their quick action has prevented the virus to spread throughout the center,” says Michelle Morris, PCHC Administrator.

The center has been closed to the public since March, including limited visits from healthcare providers. The positive tested staff will remain in quarantine and monitored by the county health department where they reside, following CDC recommendations.

The Polk County Health Center also released this timeline of potential exposures from new cases:

Friday, July 10:

Woods Supermarket, Bolivar from 5-6pm (infectious and not symptomatic, not masked)

Saturday, July 11:

Walmart, Bolivar and Westlake Ace Hardware between 8 and 9am. (infectious and not symptomatic, not masked)

Walmart, Bolivar; Aldi, Bolivar; Woods Supermarket between 10:30am-noon (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 13:

C&C Farm and Home, Bolivar at 1-1:15pm (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 14:

Kum and Go, Bolivar at 9:30a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Walgreens, Bolivar from 10-10:15a.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)

Walmart, Bolivar from 4-4:15a.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

