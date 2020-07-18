Advertisement

LIST: Mask rules in Springfield, elsewhere in Missouri and Arkansas; businesses requiring face coverings

(KWCH)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As COVID-19 cases climb around the United States, some cities, states and businesses have responded with mask mandates in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

Before you go out, you should be aware of mask rules in your area or anywhere you might travel.

Here are some of the mask rules in place around Missouri:

SPRINGFIELD

The city of Springfield’s mask ordinance that took effect Thursday. It requires everyone at least 12 years old to wear a face covering in public spaces within city limits. There are some exemptions for those with health or breathing conditions, those who are hearing impaired and people communicating with individuals who are hearing impaired.

Violations could lead to a $100 fine for individuals, businesses, governments or non-profit entities. Violations can be reported by emailing city@springfieldmo.gov or by calling 417-864-1010. If a customer at a business refuses to wear a face covering and is causing immediate danger to the business’s staff, call 911.

For now, the ordinance is in effect for 90 days, retroactive to July 16.

What you need to know about Springfield’s new masking requirement

JOPLIN

A masking ordinance began July 11. It requires those six years and older to wear a mask in public places, or where social distancing is not possible. According to the ordinance, some exceptions are made for religious or health reasons.

The ordinance is set to expire on August 18 unless extended or shortened by the city council.

KANSAS CITY

An emergency order requires people in Kansas City, Missouri, city limits to wear face coverings while indoors in public places. The order requires employees and visitors in places of public places to wear masks when social distancing or six feet of separation is not possible.

ST. LOUIS

The city and county of St. Louis have both approved orders that require masks and face coverings in indoor and outdoor public settings. The joint directive requires face coverings for anyone at least 10 years old.

COLUMBIA

An ordinance requires anyone at least 10 years old to wear a mask in indoor and outdoor public areas. Possible fines include $15 for an individual or $100 for a business.

------

More than half of U.S. states have some form of a face mask requirement. For those in the Ozarks region, Missouri is not one of them, but Arkansas will soon join the list.

MISSOURI

As of Saturday, July 18, the state of Missouri has not issued a statewide mask order. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson urges people to wear masks and social distance to slow the spread of COVID-19, but no there is not yet a statewide mask mandate. However, if a city or county issues an order, those guidelines must be followed locally.

ARKANSAS

Effective Monday, July 20, a mask order begins for the state of Arkansas. It requires people to wear face masks in public places throughout the state when social distancing isn’t possible. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday he’s deferring to local police and sheriff’s departments on how they’ll enforce this order.

------

Additionally, face coverings are required at the following retailers, regardless of whether cities and states have mask mandates in place:

Best Buy, Costco, CVS, Dollar Tree, Home Depot, Kohl’s, Kroger, Lowe’s, Sam’s Club, Trader Joe’s, Target, Walgreens, Walmart

If you see a mask mandate or business we missed on this list, send us an email at news@ky3.com.

