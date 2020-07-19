Advertisement

Sunday marks the two-year anniversary of the Duck Boat sinking on Table Rock Lake

People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake, Friday, July 20, 2018 in Branson, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (KY3)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In July 2018, a popular World War 2 era boat sank with 31 people aboard at Table Rock Lake.

The incident killed 17 people, as the Duck Boat sank under high waves. The winds were some 70 miles per hour that day.

The U.S. Coast Guard has said that the incident likely would not have occurred had the company acted on recommendations made after a similar tragedy more than two decades ago.

Of the 31 people aboard, 16 passengers including nine from the same family, and one of the two crew members aboard drowned.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) released the following statement:

”Today we remember the 17 victims who lost their lives in the Duck Boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake, and the loved ones who are missing them every day. We owe it to these families to do everything we can to make sure a tragedy like this one never happens again. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has rightfully called on the U.S. Coast Guard, and owners and operators, to immediately implement safety recommendations for duck boats, including removing canopies. The Coast Guard should follow that action by moving quickly to issue regulations in compliance with NTSB recommendations. Senator Hawley and I have also introduced a bill that would make previously-issued NTSB recommendations federal law. I urge all of our colleagues to support that effort to improve safety and protect lives.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisory for the weekend

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Hot and humid through the weekend

Local

Protests planned Sunday afternoon at Sunshine and Campbell

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Two protests have been planned Sunday afternoon in Springfield near Sunshine Street and Campbell Avenue.

News

Two stabbed after argument at Springfield gas station

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two people hospitalized with stab wounds after police say woman pulls knife during fight.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: See where cases are in the Ozarks, Missouri & Arkansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Latest News

Local

Gov. Parson talks masks, COVID-19 and law enforcement at Taney County Lincoln Days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
The Taney County Republican Central Committee held its “Lincoln Days” convention in Branson on Saturday, one of the first major campaign events for Governor Mike Parson and the Ozarks as a whole.

Coronavirus

Ky. couple put on house arrest after not signing COVID-19 self-isolation order

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Faith King, WAVE Staff
The couple was ordered to wear ankle monitors. If they travel more than 200 feet, law enforcement will be notified.

National

MLB’s Blue Jays not allowed to play games in Canada

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rob Gillies
The Blue Jays have been denied approval by the Canadian government to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Coronavirus patients swamp emergency rooms in some US states

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES Associated Press
Patients are waiting “hours and hours” to get admitted ... and the least sick people are lying in beds in halls to make room for most seriously ill.

National

Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cara Anna
Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

News

Gov. Parson says pardon likely if St. Louis couple charged

Updated: 13 hours ago
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told a radio host that based on the information he’s received, it’s likely he would pardon a white St. Louis couple if they are charged for brandishing guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.