Sunday marks the two-year anniversary of the Duck Boat sinking on Table Rock Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In July 2018, a popular World War 2 era boat sank with 31 people aboard at Table Rock Lake.

The incident killed 17 people, as the Duck Boat sank under high waves. The winds were some 70 miles per hour that day.

The U.S. Coast Guard has said that the incident likely would not have occurred had the company acted on recommendations made after a similar tragedy more than two decades ago.

Of the 31 people aboard, 16 passengers including nine from the same family, and one of the two crew members aboard drowned.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) released the following statement:

”Today we remember the 17 victims who lost their lives in the Duck Boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake, and the loved ones who are missing them every day. We owe it to these families to do everything we can to make sure a tragedy like this one never happens again. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has rightfully called on the U.S. Coast Guard, and owners and operators, to immediately implement safety recommendations for duck boats, including removing canopies. The Coast Guard should follow that action by moving quickly to issue regulations in compliance with NTSB recommendations. Senator Hawley and I have also introduced a bill that would make previously-issued NTSB recommendations federal law. I urge all of our colleagues to support that effort to improve safety and protect lives.”

