Judge denies request for TRO on Springfield’s mask requirements

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order on Springfield’s masking requirements.

In July and August, Attorney Kristi Fulnecky announced lawsuits against the cities of Branson and Springfield regarding their face mask mandates, in addition to the Springfield Public Schools school district.

The lawsuit against the city of Springfield did not move as quickly as the two against Branson and SPS. A judge ruled against a TRO in both cases last month. Springfield city leaders had asked for the case to be dismissed in August.

Rachel Shelton, a plaintiff represented by Fulnecky, had requested the restraining order from District Judge M. Douglas Harpool. The lawsuit listed the right to privacy as it’s main argument.

Ahead of the decision, Springfield Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard testified and explained several factors which formed the basis of his recommendation for a mask mandate.

Had the temporary restraining order passed, it would have halted Springfield’s mask mandate, which has been in effect since July 16. The ruling does not end the processing of this case.

