Judge denies request for TRO on Branson’s face covering ordinance

Kristi Fulnecky files lawsuit against the city of Branson over masking ordinance
Kristi Fulnecky files lawsuit against the city of Branson over masking ordinance(KY3)
By Kara Strickland and Joey Schneider
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Taney County judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order on Branson’s face covering ordinance.

Attorney Kristi Fulnecky recently announced lawsuits against the cities of Branson and Springfield regarding their face mask mandates. Both were announced within the past month.

Friday marked the first hearing regarding the lawsuit against the city of Branson. A Taney County circuit judge denied the temporary restraining order and determined no preliminary injunctive relief on plaintiff’s petition is available.

According to court records, both sides presented arguments and cited cases. Dr. Shawn Usery M.D, Chief Medical Officer for CoxHealth, testified for the defense.

The lawsuit listed the right to privacy as it’s main argument. It also lists the impact on tourism, stating the Lake of the Ozarks, without a mask mandate, has seen a spike in visitors. Fulnecky said she’s had people from every part of the state that has a masking ordinance reach out for her services.

Following Friday’s hearing, the rest of the litigation regarding the request remains pending. Branson’s city attorney made a motion seeking to limit pre-trial publicity, but it was ultimately overruled.

Branson’s face covering ordinance took effect on Friday, July 31. It remains in effect until Tuesday, Sept. 8, when the board aldermen will decide on whether extend it or let it expire.

