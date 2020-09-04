Advertisement

Truckers target child predators in coordinated stings; two arrests made in MO

By Nikki Ogle
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two southwest Missouri men are behind bars, charged with targeting children for sex. They were busted after a group of truckers pretended to be young girls online, and set up a meeting. The group, Truckers Against Predators, exposed the men on Facebook live for more than 100,000 followers.

That model is one Truckers Against Predators has been using for nearly three years. This week, it brought them to Springfield to meet up with a man who thought he was meeting two teenage girls. Instead, he came face-to-face with sheriff’s deputies and landed in the Greene County jail. The Truckers Against Predators founder said his purpose is personal.

“Every person that I put on camera is trying to ruin a kid’s life,” said Anthony Greene.

Anthony Greene, a Missouri native, knows the effects of abuse. That’s why he started Truckers Against Predators, a civilian-based effort to expose pedophiles across the country.

“I’m a survivor of sexual abuse from childhood. I’m also a father of a young teenage girl. I saw the scary things going on on these apps and I just felt it necessary to get involved with the movement,” he said.

Greene said his team of decoys create accounts on everyday apps, portraying themselves as 12- or 13-year-old girls and get hundreds of interested messages. They give people who message them the chance to stop the conversations. Greene said that’s not what happens.

“The vulgar things these people say often cause myself, my partner and my decoys to cry together,” he said.

The graphic texts lead to meet-ups that Greene broadcasts live on Facebook, for thousands of viewers to see. Unfortunately, Greene said, those videos aren’t enough to bring charges in Missouri.

“The solicitation of a child law basically says that the decoy has to be a child or law enforcement,” he said.

That causes problems for prosecutors.

“Anything that we have as far as evidence, they don’t want to take our evidence,” Greene said.

That changed in August when Greene and his team exposed a Birch Tree man who wanted to start a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl. Richard Holford was later arrested by Shannon County Deputies.

“Seems like predators are getting more bold in their actions,” said Shannon County Sheriff Darrin Brawley.

Sheriff Brawley his smaller department doesn’t have the manpower or resources to coordinate these efforts and he’s grateful for the group’s efforts.

A Shannon County deputy then posed as a decoy along with Truckers Against Predators to catch Jefferson Rippe, a Springfield man. Greene County deputies arrested him. Both men have been formally charged.

“We took full advantage of what they presented us, with the technology and resources they do possess,”

Greene has a signature saying.

“Internet justice is sometimes more valuable than police justice,” he said.

That could soon change if more law enforcement agencies join his fight.

“It’s going to start spreading and it’s going to fall like dominoes,” Greene said.

According to Greene, this is the first time his exposures have brought charges in Missouri. He’s hoping for convictions. Sheriff Brawley believes the charges will hold up in court, and the trials against both men will set precedents for the state. Both men hope lawmakers will consider changing the laws that inhibit groups like Greene’s from helping prosecute predators.

Both Holford and Rippe are being held in the Shannon County Jail with $50,000 cash-only bond.

Truckers Against Predators said it hopes to work with more agencies in the future to expose more pedophiles, collect convictions and ultimately, make Missouri a safer state.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says it is not working with any civilian groups.

Greene said he hopes parents will learn from his exposures. He said safety starts at home, by monitoring what apps children are using and who they are communicating with.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On Your Side

ON YOUR SIDE PODCAST: What’s up with sunglasses and seeds in mailboxes?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Ashley talks with the Better Business Bureau about why random items are arriving in mailboxes.

News

30 plus students in Monett School District quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
The Monett Superintendent said two students have tested positive but a little over 30 are in quarantine.

News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear rummages through Harrison, Ark. couple’s garage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Harrison, Ark. couple found something surprising rummaging through their garage.

Local

Would-be thieves attempt to steal ATM from Springfield Sub Shop, no other items stolen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christine Morton
Someone damaged and tried to steal an ATM from the Springfield Sub Shop.

Latest News

News

Ava 5th graders moving to virtual learning after COVID-19 spike

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ava 5th grade students will learn from home for two weeks after spike in virus cases

News

2 Hartville, Mo. men arrested in Wisconsin on illegal firearms possession after FBI tip they were headed to Kenosha area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Matthew D. Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced Thursday he filed federal charges against two Hartville, Mo. men with firearms charges after they traveled to the Kenosha area.

News

Fulbright Early Childhood Center is the first of its kind in SPS system

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The new modern Fulbright Early Childhood Center in south Springfield is one of several projects that's part of last year's $168 million bond issue approved by voters in April. But it's the first of its kind in the Springfield Public School District.

On Your Side

On Your Side Investigation Update: Customer in Taney County sues Suddenlink

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
A judge decided to let the case continue to trial. Bain wants Suddenlink to pay for damages.

News

On Your Side Investigation Update: Customer in Taney County sues Suddenlink

Updated: 5 hours ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

News

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. prepares for COVID-19 vaccine distribution; CDC says ready by November 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking states to prepare for coronavirus vaccines to be distributed by November 1st. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says it's working through different scenarios to plan for when it comes to getting a vaccine.