Springfield organization seeks clothing donations to aid those in need amid pandemic

By Raquel Harrington
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While many people have needed a helping hand during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a little more difficult for some.

With colder weather just ahead of us, The Restoration of Hope Project is making a difference by collecting clothing donations.

Executive Director Dean Miller said the goal for them is to help ex-offenders and others recovering from substance abuse re-enter into the community. Through various services and resources, Miller says he sees and understands first-hand how powerful donations and a second chance can be.

“We want to raise their self-esteem. We want them to realize they are people, and they have value. But we want them to feel confident when they walk through the door," said Miller, a retired officer of 20 years. "Because they already know they have so many barriers against them. Clothing and things like that, we need to take that barrier away too.”

Miller said they aren’t too worried about COVID-19 when it comes to the clothing donations. However, they do have concerns about bedbugs and lice.

Therefore, when it comes to sterilizing donations, Miller said all are immediately cleaned thoroughly in a commercial wash.

