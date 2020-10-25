Advertisement

Hundreds gather for race to benefit Springfield officer Mark Priebe

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Republic proclaimed October 24, 2020 Mark Priebe Day.

Hundreds gathered for the Priebe Strong 1062 Race on Saturday. The motto was “We run so you can walk.” A close friend of the family organized the race shortly after Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe was severely injured on the job, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

“I know I needed to do something for him and running is what I know what to do," said organizer Anne Buchanan.

Buchanan planned a fun run, 5K, 10k and half-marathon race to help raise money for medical expenses.

“Honestly thought it maybe a couple hundred," said Buchanan.

Buchanan’s goal ended up being over 700 people signing up. She said they wanted to raise around $20,000 dollars, but organizers estimated they raised $30,000.

“It’s amazing that so many people are willing to come out spend their time for us and our family” said Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe.

Before the race kicked off, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson shared a few words of encouragement.

“As long as your heart is in the right place and you have the momentum to keep going. Believe me, you can get through bad things," said Gov. Parson.

The crowd of runners and volunteers sang “Happy Birthday” to Priebe’s son Connor for his sweet 16.

“One for the books. Something special," said Connor Priebe.

Connor said the best present of all was pushing his dad across the start and finish line.

“It was pretty special. You don’t get to do that everyday,” said Connor Priebe.

Mark Priebe said he was proud of his son for doing that.

“To see the young man he’s turning in to. The fact that he went so far at the beginning and took me across the finish line. Having that family being you keeps you motivated. It keeps me motivated," said Mark Priebe.

Priebe’s fellow officers also ran alongside him.

“I don’t have any words to express how honored I was. We were smiling and joking the whole way to keep everyone going,” said Springfield Police Sergeant Annesha Umbarger.

Even first responders across the state came to support.

“We’re there for the cops they’re there for the firemen," said Joplin firefighter Adam Stewart.

A first responder from South Carolina and a friend of Priebe traveled across the country to support.

“Mark’s a great guy. What happened to him can happen to anyone of us. We’re just doing our job," said Mike Peek.

Priebe said he’s thankful for the community to come together to support his family.

“The volunteers, the organizers, the folks that offer their services. The vendors that are out here. All the runners. All the supporters. It was amazing and we appreciate it,” said Mark Priebe.

CLICK HERE for our snapshots from the Priebe Strong 1062 Race

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Race benefits Springfield officer Mark Priebe

Updated: 2 hours ago
Abbey Taylor reports.

News

Greene County Clerk addresses concerns over registration, masking as Election Day gets closer

Updated: 2 hours ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.

News

Person of interest in custody after authorities locate Greene County homicide victim’s truck

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
The truck was found near Farm Road 165 and Burntwood. The driver/suspect was last seen running west of that location.

News

Person of interest in custody after authorities locate Greene County homicide victim’s truck

Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

Latest News

Local

Ozark, Mo. police seek public’s help finding missing woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Ozark Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit asks for the public’s help with finding a missing woman.

Sports

Former Springfield Cardinals OF Randy Arozarena breaks MLB record for home runs in a single postseason

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Former Springfield Cardinals outfielder Randy Arozarena continues to make his mark as one of the standout postseason performers of 2020.

Local

Costco now selling at-home COVID-19 tests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
One of the country’s largest big-box wholesalers appears has introduced at-home COVID-19 tests.

Local

Protesters temporarily end encampment in Kansas City

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Demonstrators who set up tents outside City Hall in Kansas City three weeks ago to demand police reform have announced a temporary end to their encampment.

Local

AMBER Alert canceled after two missing Kansas children found safe, suspect arrested

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
An Amber Alert has been issued Saturday afternoon for two girls in Kansas, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Sports

Mizzou grinds out 1st victory over Kentucky in five years

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Missouri Tigers improve to .500 with a 20-10 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.