Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton wins reelection, AP projects

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton has won reelection, AP projects.

Six years after being elected in an expensive and heated race, Cotton retains his seat with no Democratic rival.

The only Democrat who announced a bid against Cotton abruptly withdrew his candidacy hours after the filing deadline. His sole remaining opponent is the Libertarian nominee, Ricky Dale Harrington, a former prison chaplain who had never sought public office before.

Cotton ran ads in the battleground states of Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. He also campaigned with Senate colleagues like Kelly Loeffler in Georgia and Steve Daines in Montana, and made the rounds at events in Iowa and New Hampshire.

