Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton wins reelection, AP projects

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2020 file photo, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., listens during the Senate's Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing in Washington. Six years after being elected in an expensive and heated race, Sen. Cotton is on the ballot again in Arkansas and campaigning hard — just not in his home state. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP, File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton has won reelection, AP projects.

Six years after being elected in an expensive and heated race, Cotton retains his seat with no Democratic rival.

The only Democrat who announced a bid against Cotton abruptly withdrew his candidacy hours after the filing deadline. His sole remaining opponent is the Libertarian nominee, Ricky Dale Harrington, a former prison chaplain who had never sought public office before.

Cotton ran ads in the battleground states of Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. He also campaigned with Senate colleagues like Kelly Loeffler in Georgia and Steve Daines in Montana, and made the rounds at events in Iowa and New Hampshire.

