Greene County Clerk: Recount expected for Missouri’s 135th House District

Steve Helms and Betsy Fogle.
Steve Helms and Betsy Fogle.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says a recount is expected for Missouri’s 135th House District. He says the race is too close to call.

Republican incumbent Steve Helms, Democrat candidate Betsy Fogle and Green Party candidate Vicke Kepling are competing for the seat. Fogle for now holds a 34 vote lead. Schoeller says there are some federal ballots, provisional ballots and absentee ballots left to count.

Helms assumed office in 2017, assigned to committees for health and mental health policy, insurance policy, and professional registration and licensing. He’s sponsored legislation for dozens of bills. According to his campaign website, priorities for Helms include lowering the cost of healthcare and expand access and working on a plan to move beyond COVID-19.

Fogle, a Springfield native, has worked in the public health field for most of her professional career. According to her campaign website, priorities for Fogle include health care, inclusive policy and advocacy.

