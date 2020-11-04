Missouri voters approve Amendment 3, repealing Clean Missouri initiative from 2018

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 in one of the state’s closest results from the 2020 general election, per AP projections.

The amendment is designed to change the state’s redistricting process, repealing parts of a measure approved just two years ago.

In 2018, Missouri voters approved the Clean Missouri Initiative. This allowed a nonpartisan demographer to redraw legislative districts, rather than a governor-appointed bipartisan commission.

The amendment eliminates the nonpartisan state demographer and leaves the redistricting duties to a bipartisan commission. It also alters criteria used to draw district maps, bans all lobbyist gifts, a $5 dollar reduction from current law, and limits state senate campaign contributions by $100, from $2,500 to $2,400.

The amendment drew criticism from politicians of multiple parties, but passed with 51% percent approval with all precincts reporting.

Amendment 1, which was designed to limit four statewide offices to two terms, also had a close finish, but was turned down by voters.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.