Dozens protest in Jefferson City in support of President Trump

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens of people in support of U.S. President Donald Trump gathered for a protest Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City.

Protesters carried flags and held signs outside the Governor’s Mansion, just blocks away from the state capitol.

The protest comes after the 2020 presidential race was called Saturday morning by the Associated Press and other media outlets, projecting Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the president-elect.

In Missouri, nearly 57 percent of votes sided with President Trump, while 41 percent sided with President-elect Joe Biden. Missouri’s electoral votes also went to Trump in the 2016 election.

Photos and videos from Saturday’s protest come from sister-station KOMU.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.