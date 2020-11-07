Advertisement

Dozens protest in Jefferson City in support of President Trump

Dozens of people in support of U.S. President Donald Trump gathered for a protest Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Protesters carried flags and held signs outside the Governor’s Mansion, just blocks away from the state capitol.

The protest comes after the 2020 presidential race was called Saturday morning by the Associated Press and other media outlets, projecting Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the president-elect.

In Missouri, nearly 57 percent of votes sided with President Trump, while 41 percent sided with President-elect Joe Biden. Missouri’s electoral votes also went to Trump in the 2016 election.

CLICK HERE for general election results

Photos and videos from Saturday’s protest come from sister-station KOMU.

