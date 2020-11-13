Betsy Fogle projected as winner of Missouri’s 135th House District after recount Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Clerk’s Office releases results of the race for Missouri’s 135th House District after a manual recount that began Thursday morning.

According to results of the manual recount, Democratic candidate Betsy Fogle is the projected winner for the seat after finishing with the most votes.

The following results were released late Thursday night:

Betsy Fogle (Democrat): 8,548 (48.19%)

Steve Helms (Republican): 8,472 (47.76%)

Vickie Kepling (Green): 696 (3.9%)

Write-In: 22 (.12%)

Prior to the recount, Fogle led the race against the incumbent Helms by 80 votes. The difference in the contest for the 135th, before the recount, was .45%, leading to an automatic recount.

The Missouri Code of State regulations calls for a manual recount anytime the percentage margin of difference is equal to or less than one-half of one percent.

“This recount was conducted in an open, transparent and bi-partisan manner that should make all Greene County voters proud and confident in the final results” said Schoeller. “It has been a great privilege to work with our elections judges from all perspectives and walks of life as they worked hard to make sure this result was rendered accurately and in a timely manner.”

The recount started Thursday morning at the University Plaza Convention Center at 8 a.m. The county opened the recount to the public for transparency. Bipartisan teams counted more than 17,700 ballots by hand.

Now that the manual recount has concluded, the results of the contest for Missouri’s 135th House District proceed to the verification board, which is currently scheduled to meet Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse.

Fogle, a Springfield native, has worked in the public health field for most of her professional career. According to her campaign website, priorities for Fogle include health care, inclusive policy and advocacy.

Helms, the incumbent, assumed office in 2017. He was assigned to committees for health and mental health policy, insurance policy, and professional registration and licensing. He’s sponsored legislation for dozens of bills.

Missouri’s 135th House District primarily covers east Springfield.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.