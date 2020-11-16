Employees at King’s Plaza strip mall recall severe storms, reflect on damage in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - People around the Ozarks continue to clean up after severe weather swept through the region last night.

In Osage Beach, heavy winds caused significant damage to King’s Plaza strip mall Saturday evening. It happened in the 4600 block of Osage Beach Parkway, near Randy’s Frozen Custard and Dierbergs.

On Sunday, people drove past the strip mall all day taking photos of the debris left behind. Most folks were still surprised by all of the damage from Saturday’s storm.

“There was debris flying everywhere. We knew something serious was happening,” said Della Ray, a witness and employee of a shop in the strip mall.

King’s Plaza strip mall in Osage Beach now sits broken down and torn apart. There wasn’t much activity in the parking lot on Sunday, instead debris scattered all across it.

Jack and Della Ray recall the second the storm hit.

“Went inside with a client, and no sooner than I sat down, within 10 seconds, later we heard loud crashing and really intense winds,” said Jack.

“There was a very loud explosion sound. At that point we were making our way to the back of the shop, not sure if the windows were gonna break in,” said Della.

Both remember the bizarre sound the windows made as the storm came in.

“It’s gonna sound weird but they were going like ‘wub, wub, wub, wub.’ The sound was wild,” said Della.

The National Weather Service says it was all the result of straight line winds, along with fallen debris and signs sits a torn roof and a few trucks covered in remnants of the building.

“We now have an eight-ton roof sitting in our parking lot after a loud bang like a locomotive. So it all transpired in like 20 to 30 seconds tops,” Jack recalled.

A building with no walls and another with no roof. Seen from above is even more daunting.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says some debris even flew into the streets during the storm.

Saturday’s storm had Highway Patrol, police, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies all on site.

Jack and Della Ray say they’ll likely be back out here in the next few days working to clean the area up and get their businesses back into shape.

