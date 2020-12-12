Witness recounts chase that injured Greene County Sheriff’s deputy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lt. Steve Westbrook, 55, was hit by a runaway suspect in Greene County. Westbrook, a 24-year veteran with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, was hit here, on highway 13 just north of the Greene-Polk County line. He was airlifted to CoxSouth.

Westbrook is in serious but stable condition. The chase started with a domestic disturbance in Greene County. When deputies tried to stop the suspect, they took off. No one with the sheriff’s office was available for an interview Friday. Instead, the office sent out a statement, saying it believes the suspect hit Westbrook on purpose.

“It don’t make sense, especially when those guys are just trying to do a job,” said David Denton.

Denton was driving down Highway 13 Friday when he saw dozens of police vehicles flying behind a car on the opposite side of the road. He said he turned around to follow, out of curiosity. When he came over a hill, he saw the wreckage.

“We stopped immediately. We were the first car that was behind it,” he said.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the chase began near Springfield while deputies were investigating a domestic disturbance. It states the pursuit went toward Bolivar before turning back to Springfield. Pleasant Hope police, Polk County deputies and State Highway Patrol troopers helped Greene County deputies try to catch the suspects. Denton said the high speed chase likely topped 100 miles per hour.

“I just don’t understand how somebody’s life could mean so little. It don’t make sense to me,” he said.

The sheriff’s office said Lt. Westbrook put down stop sticks across Highway 13. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report, he was standing next to his vehicle when the suspect’s car smashed into it, which hit Westbrook, causing serious injuries.

“Couldn’t understand why somebody would put other people’s lives in jeopardy minor as they were probably in trouble for,” Denton said.

The suspects were taken into custody. Westbrook was airlifted to Cox South. Denton said he has a word of appreciation for all the officers on the scene.

“I’d hate to have their job, to be quite honest with you,” he said. “They know what they do, and every time they get in their car they take a chance of their lives ending so thanks for your service.”

The highway patrol crash report lists the driver of the suspect vehicle as Seth Hay. KY3 News found that he has been booked in the Greene County jail for parole violation, two counts of assault, kidnapping and resisting arrest. He has not been formally charged.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.