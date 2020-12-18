Advertisement

Dent County couple now charged with second-degree murder in death of emaciated child

Randall Abney and Susan Abney.
Randall Abney and Susan Abney.(Dent County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A couple in Salem, Missouri now faces second-degree murder charges in the death of a 10-year-old, according to Missouri court records.

Prosecutors filed charges against Susan and Randall Abney in October for abuse or neglect of a child in the death of Josie Ann Abney. Susan and Randall are the adoptive parents of Josie, per court documents.

According to court documents obtained by KY3 in October, deputies were called out to the Abney’s house on Oct. 3 due to the girl being unconscious. When officers arrived, they noticed the girl was very thin. The Abney’s said she had not been eating much in the previous week. The girl later died at a hospital.

The doctor told investigators the girl was so dehydrated that they couldn’t draw her blood, and that her blood sugar was low. Investigators also noticed bruising on the many parts of the girl’s body.

Deputies searched the Abney’s home and found a child lock on the refrigerator, and no food that would be reachable by the girl in the kitchen. Officers also found a drawer full of junk food in the Abney’s room.

When investigators interviewed the Abney’s, officers asked why the couple didn’t take the girl to the hospital, Susan Abney said “I was too scared of what they would think.” Then when deputies asked who was responsible for the girl’s death, Susan answered “Me and Randy.”

An amended complaint was filed in court on Dec. 14, according to court records. A preliminary hearing for the couple is set for Jan. 21, 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nixa community mourns the deaths of two students, holds candlelight vigil in memory
Nixa community mourns the deaths of two students, holds candlelight vigil in memory
Rough Country Rustic Furniture
Furniture company at center of KY3 investigation ordered to pay nearly $1.2 million to former customers
Ryan Lindsey, Skylar Brazil and Allison Cunningham all faces murder charges in a Baxter County,...
Three charged with murder after body recovered from burned car in Baxter County, Ark.
Noah Goes Courtesy: Republic Police Department
Police in Republic, Mo. locate teenager reported missing
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,550+ new cases; Arkansas adds record 3,000+ cases

Latest News

Video: 5 Beans soup mix holiday gift idea
Fit Life: Comfort food gift idea
File Photo - Courtesy: MGN
Kansas City approves LGBTQ Commission to advise city
Traffic Engineers prepare for busy holiday shopping weekend
Springfield engineers prepare for busy holiday shopping traffic
Ozark City Hall
Ozark, Mo. planning to change to one-way traffic around Downtown Square