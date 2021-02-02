Advertisement

Police investigate deadly shooting in west Springfield

Officers responded to the 2800 block of West Chestnut around 7 p.m. Monday night.
Officers responded to the 2800 block of West Chestnut around 7 p.m. Monday night.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in west Springfield.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of West Chestnut around 7 p.m. Monday night.

Officers say they found one man dead from a gunshot wound. Officers say another man at the scene was shot in the leg. Investigators say he suffered injuries considered non-life-threatening. The victim was rushed to a Springfield hospital.

Police have not released any information about a suspect. Stay tuned for more details.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a GameStop store is seen in St. Louis. Two hedge funds...
REPORT: Missouri man now a millionaire on paper after investment into GameStop stock
Jadyn Stoltz and Mellonie LaBrier, both 16 years old, were reported missing Sunday and last...
UPDATE: Two Ozark, Mo. teenagers found safe after being reported missing
Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.
Feds indict Christian County assistant physician, lawmaker for stem cell fraud scheme, distributing prescription drugs
David Bell died in a hospital parking lot. His family said the hospital denied him treatment.
Man visited ER 3 times before dying in Mo. hospital parking lot, family says
6000 Blk. West Hawthorn, Near Willard, Mo.
Investigators identify man shot and killed in a burglary investigation near Willard, Mo.

Latest News

Metal tire spikes damage nine vehicles at Highlandville, Mo., church Sunday
Tire spikes damage 9 vehicles at Highlandville, Mo., church Sunday
On the same day that Cox joined Mercy in providing shots for older adults and those with...
Both Cox and Mercy now vaccinating general public qualifiers and getting more doses from state
Gradual clearing will take place Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Early then Cold late this Week
Certain medications may lessen the effect of the COVID-19 vaccination