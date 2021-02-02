Police investigate deadly shooting in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in west Springfield.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of West Chestnut around 7 p.m. Monday night.

Officers say they found one man dead from a gunshot wound. Officers say another man at the scene was shot in the leg. Investigators say he suffered injuries considered non-life-threatening. The victim was rushed to a Springfield hospital.

Police have not released any information about a suspect. Stay tuned for more details.

