Tire spikes damage 9 vehicles at Highlandville, Mo., church Sunday

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Sheriff is investigating an attack on Sunday morning churchgoers. A vandal left metal spikes in the parking lot at First Baptist Church in Highlandville.

“There was probably, there could have been 40 out there,” said Pastor Leslie Day.

The inside of First Baptist Church in Highlandville sat empty Sunday morning.

”Many of our people had flat tires, so we actually had to cancel our service,” Day said.

Day said members of the church noticed the plethora of flat tires after their Sunday morning bible study. They found metal spikes scattered across the driveway of the church’s parking lot.

”They were hard to see because you couldn’t see they mix right in with the pavement,” Day said. " You couldn’t tell that they were even there. “

The Christian County Sheriff confirmed nine vehicles had tire damage. Pastor Day estimates it will take between $1,500 and $2,000 to repair them. Church members spent more than two hours out in the cold repairing tires together. Day fears it could have been worse if churchgoers didn’t catch the problem when they did.

”They could have slung up, the way they’re designed they will sling out of the tire so they could have caused other flats heading down the highway,” Day said. “It could have caused some serious damage. “

All of the spikes have been picked up, but there are still remnants of those tires laying in the driveway of the church.

”We don’t hold grudges, but we all just prayed for them before we even started working on it,” Day said. “It could have been worse. “

The pastor fears his church isn’t the only place that these spikes have been left.

”I’d just like everybody to be cautious with what’s going on in this community,” Day said. “I hope it doesn’t happen anywhere else, but please be aware. I just encourage all of the churches, businesses and neighborhoods, especially around the mailboxes, we’ve been told they need to watch that.”

While the church does not have cameras or a lead on who did this, Pastor Day does have a message for them.

”We’d forgive them, right there on the spot,” Day said. “We’d tell them you’re always welcome here, but please don’t do that again.”

Day said he is thankful for the quick response from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office Sunday.

