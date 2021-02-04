Search warrants reveal new information in death investigation of Nixa, Mo. man

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Search warrants reveal new information in the death of a man in Nixa, Mo, in mid-January.

Police found Zachary Shane Rice, 41, dead from a gunshot wound outside his home on Dunrobin Castle Drive.

In a search warrant released to KY3 News, investigators say they responded to the area because a fuel delivery driver reported hearing shots fired. The investigating officer says another vehicle drove up behind him at a high-speed, flashing bright headlights. The investigating officer says the driver, Cody Smith, got out with his hands in the air and said he had just shot a guy. Investigators say Smith told the officer he had been drinking and Rice became angry over a relationship with a woman. Investigators say Smith told the officer both had guns.

In the search warrant affidavit, Rice’s girlfriend told investigators Smith executed her boyfriend. In it, she claims said Rice was threatening Smith’s life for being belligerently drunk and that’s when Smith shot him. She said Smith took off when she said she was calling the cops.

Police say a neighbor’s security camera shows three people outside, one with a long slender object in his hand, consistent with the shotgun they found on scene, and a flash consistent with a muzzle flash. Investigators say 11 minutes later is when Smith pulled up behind the officer, who was responding to the 911 call.

The Christian County prosecutor has not filed any charges against Cody Smith. The investigation continues.

