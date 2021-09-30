SOCIAL MEDIA WARNING: Facebook Marketplace ad leads to arrest of Stone County, Mo. man

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Reeds Spring is charged with trafficking drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm. Authorities caught him from a picture he posted on the Facebook Marketplace page.

James Kertz was arrested on Wednesday.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader says Kertz was selling new catalytic converters on Facebook Marketplace, but he didn’t realize his drugs were in the back of the photo.

“In the background was a bag containing a white crystal substance and a needle and a spoon laying next to it,” Sheriff Rader said.

Someone sent the sheriff the pictures shortly after the ad was posted. Narcotic detectives verified the information to get a warrant to search Kertz’s home in Reeds Spring. After questioning him, deputies say he was unaware the drugs were even in the photo.

”During the execution of the search warrant there were 48 grams of methamphetamine found in the residence and a handgun,” Rader said.

Investigators say Kertz is a convicted felon. A check of his criminal history shows convictions for resisting arrest, third-degree domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, and endangering the welfare of a child among others.

Sheriff Rader says social media has become a useful investigative tool for law enforcement.

”Not only did I get the original tip but had numerous people send us Facebook messages about the same post, so I appreciate our Stone County residents that are looking out for this kind of things,” said Rader.

