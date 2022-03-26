Advertisement

Flat Creek expanding to 2 more southwest Missouri cities

Flat Creek/Republic & Cape Fair
Flat Creek/Republic & Cape Fair(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Flat Creek restaurant group is expanding again.

Ownership announced it will open locations in Bolivar and Webb City. The owners hope to open the restaurants in the winter of 2022/2023.

Flat Creek owns restaurants in Republic and Cape Fair. The menu will mirror those locations, focusing on smoked meats, fried catfish, fried chicken, steaks, and burgers.

