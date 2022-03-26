Flat Creek expanding to 2 more southwest Missouri cities

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Flat Creek restaurant group is expanding again.

Ownership announced it will open locations in Bolivar and Webb City. The owners hope to open the restaurants in the winter of 2022/2023.

Flat Creek owns restaurants in Republic and Cape Fair. The menu will mirror those locations, focusing on smoked meats, fried catfish, fried chicken, steaks, and burgers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.