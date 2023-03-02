Fact Finders; What you need to know about marijuana on planes

Can I take marijuana gummies, cookies, or oils on a plane?
By Paul Adler
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The start of recreational marijuana sales in Missouri spawned a new round of questions about pot. This is one of those questions from a viewer, “Can I take marijuana gummies, cookies, or oils on a plane? Do I take them in my carry-on luggage or checked bags?

The TSA told me its screening procedures are focused on security. So, they’re designed to detect potential threats to aviation and passengers. “TSA officers are not looking for marijuana or other drugs; however, if they come across it during the regular security screening process, TSA will notify local police at the airport,” explained Jessica Mayle of the TSA. “Marijuana is illegal from a federal perspective. It is up to the police as to how they want to handle it.”

So, we checked in with Kent Boyd at the Springfield-Branson Airport to see what travelers should expect here. He says airport police have not made any marijuana-related arrests since recreational marijuana became legal. But you should leave those products at home.

“Our general advice for anyone who has marijuana or has something that has the active ingredient of marijuana in it is don’t bring it to the airport,” replied Boyd. “The reason for that is complicated because the airport is this complicated morass of federal, state, and local law, and unfortunately, federal law and state law are in conflict when it comes to marijuana.”

The TSA says some airports have an “Amnesty Box.” That box allows passengers to dispose of marijuana products before entering the checkpoint. Springfield does not have an amnesty box. So, you’re told to throw your gummies, oils, or cookies away or take them back to your car.

Returning to the viewer’s question, “Can I take marijuana gummies, cookies, or oils on a plane?” The short answer is NO. You should leave them at home since federal law still considers marijuana illegal.

