Lebanon, Mo. man found dead near home, authorities investigating as a homicide

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Lebanon man as a homicide.

According to a news release, around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies responded to a home in the 2300 block of Park Drive for a call that a person had been shot. Deputies found 25-year-old Ryan Hollway lying outside his home, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Around 10 a.m. Laclede County Emergency Communications received a second call referring to the shooting. According to the release, that call sent deputies to the 220000 block of Pleasant Drive. There, deputies met with troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and found and arrested a 26-year-old man.

“We have processed the scene and have conducted several interviews regarding the shooting and working through the facts to determine what led up to the homicide. The investigation is ongoing,” said Sheriff David Millsap.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.