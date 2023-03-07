Fiancée of man killed in Laclede County shares her story of shooting; one in custody

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Lebanon man as a homicide.

Deputies arrested Jimmy Sanders on other charges. Sanders has not been charged in the shooting. Sanders was arrested at his home on Pleasant Drive.

According to a news release, around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies responded to a home in the 23000 block of Park Drive for a call that a person had been shot. Deputies found 25-year-old Ryan Holloway lying outside his home, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

His fiancée, Pansy Henry, said she saw the shooting.

“He (Sanders) had pulled into the driveway, he threw his car into park, got out of the car, grabbed his gun. He and Ryan started sharing words back and forth, and Ryan picked up a chain, and they started to fistfight, and Ryan swung the chain. I had leaned out the window and said that I had called the cops because I wanted Jimmy to leave. I had not called the cops at that point. Right after I said that Jimmy was opening his car door I guess Ryan had hit him with the chain., and he leaned over and shot Ryan,” said Henry.

She said she immediately ran out there.

“I picked his head up off the ground, and I just held him,” said Henry.

The two had children together.

“He loved to play with him. He loved to do stuff outside. He was just such a good dad. He did everything that he could for his kids,” said Henry.

She says she will always love him.

Laclede County Sheriff’s office continues to investigate.

“We have processed the scene and have conducted several interviews regarding the shooting and working through the facts to determine what led up to the homicide. The investigation is ongoing,” said Sheriff David Millsap.

