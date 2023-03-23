Dam maintenance to force road closure

Maintenance on Bull Shoals Dam will force crews to close Highway 178.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is scheduling a full road closure for Highway 178 across Bull Shoals Dam from 6:30 a.m. April 10 until 5 p.m. April 11 to deploy and remove equipment used to perform maintenance on the dam’s sluice gates.

The closure has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies.

Please plan an alternate route through this area during the road closure.

Travel to locations on Highway 178 past the Bull Shoals Dam closure will require a detour using Highway 178 and Highway 5 to Highway 126 through Midway and Gassville, Highway 62-412 through Flippin and Highway 178 through the town of Bull Shoals.

USACE officials regret any inconvenience this may cause.

For more information, contact the Mountain Home Project Office at 870-425-2700.

